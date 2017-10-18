Movie Poster Turns African-American Colomnist On So Much She Can’t Hold Her Racist Comments, Chaos Ensues

Jamilah Lemieux is an African-American columnist, the vice president of news and men’s programing for interactive one, part of radio one in New York City, and cultural critic.

Two days ago however, Lemieux decided to post an incredibly incendiary and racist tweet aimed at white women, but because it was a black woman offending white women, it was overlooked by most, but not all.

A movie poster with no white women. My soul is fed. pic.twitter.com/15Xqbn49HQ — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) October 16, 2017

Mrs. Lemieux rejoices in the fact that there are no white women on the cover of this movie, her “soul is fed”. How can you get such enjoyment out of the fact that no white women are on the cover of this movie? Seems like the definition of racism to me. Can you imagine if the situation was reversed? If a white female with a platform tweeted a picture of a movie cover with all white women on the cover, and she said “thank god there are no black women on the cover”, she would be absolutely blasted, and probably out of work.

Thats not the case here though, the only thing that is different than the situation I described above, is that in this situation, the woman who is being racist is black, so everything goes on as normal. There were those who understand the hypocrisy of the situation who responded to her however.

Imagine being excited for a movie because it has no white women in it. Seems awfully racist to me. 🧐 https://t.co/ZdaAY684qU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 16, 2017

You must be very insecure if that’s the 1st thing on your mind when looking at a movie poster 😔 — 🎃Based Ghost 👻 (@BasedMara) October 16, 2017

I bet a white woman will still get paid from this. It's the American Way. Capitalism is color blind. — EyeGuy561 (@Eyeguy561) October 16, 2017

Somehow this man still turns the discussion on white women probably still benefitting from the movie..

Why doesn’t the tweet comment on how happy she is that all the women are black? instead Jamilah Lemieux decides to focus on the lack of white women, and how happy she is about that fact, she could have chose to be positive, instead she decided to be racist and negative.

I don’t understand this animosity towards white, female actresses just because they are white, its racist and it’s not okay.