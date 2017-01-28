Watch a Mother Whose Son Was Murdered By Illegals DESTROY Pro Illegal Alien Activists On Live TV

After Laura Wilkerson’s son Joshua was murdered by an illegal alien in 2010 she went on to become the chairwoman of enforcethelaw.org. She went on Fox and squared off against Jose Antonio Vargas, an illegal alien, immigration rights activist and founder of Define American.

“The facts tell us the vast majority of undocumented people in this country are not criminals. To be in this country is a civil offense, not a criminal one. The vast majority of us are not murderers and rapists and killers,” argued Vargas to Wilkerson.

“I don’t think anyone is saying, Jose, that everybody who is here undocumented is a murderer. That’s not what it is about. What it is about is enforcing the law,” responded Wilkerson.

When Vargas said that he had a tough day because of Trump, Wilkerson lost it. “You say you’ve had a tough day; I don’t know if you understand what a tough day is in the life of a parent who’s lost a child at the hands of an illegal in this countryl” shot back Wilkerson.

“No one’s here to say the “vast majority,” but you’re legal or illegal. It’s one way or the other; there’s no gray area on that. You’ve had plenty of time in this country to get in line and come in the front door. Your parents brought you here undocumented, and that’s something, that’s a question you’ll have to have for your parents, but you’ve had plenty of time to get in line, and we don’t have to make any excuses for that. We have to do nothing for the illegal here. To come in, and come through the front door, there’s a process and it needs to be ongoing and enforced,” said Wilkerson.