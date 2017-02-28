Mosque Raids In Florida Expose Bone Chilling Truth… Trump Was Right

For years, liberals have been trying to claim that Islam is the religion of peace. While it’s important to acknowledge that peaceful practicing Muslims do exist, and make up the majority, we also can’t ignore the fact that radical Islam is a threat. That threat will only be conquered if the peaceful come together and call out the radicals among them.

The truth is, the fight will be an uphill battle as long as peaceful Muslims continue to live on in silence, especially in the face of stories like this one. According to reports, CAIR-Florida Regional Operations Director Nezar Hamze, has taken it upon himself and others to hold firearms training in the Mosque as a way to protect themselves.

The group, called the Society of Sarasota, is considered by many to be anti-American. They have shown support for those who have committed suicide bombings. CAIR has already been linked to terrorism, but are still allowed to have influence in the United States. I think it’s safe to say there is a threat here.

So why is it that liberals are willing toll call the NRA dangerous but not organizations like CAIR?