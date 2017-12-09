“Morning Joe” Diagnoses Trump Of Suffering From Mental Health Deterioration Amid Mueller Investigation

According to MSNBC’s Morning Joe, President Trump could be suffering from deteriorating mental health and stress related illnesses.

On Wednesday, during Trumps speech to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he apparently was slurring his words, leading to the show’s contributors to question the quality of his physical health and speculated that the special council investigation could be putting an amount of stress on Trump that could be harmful.

Political commentator Mike Barnicle said “that impairment is chilling” to see in a president. The White House has dismissed questions about the struggled speech, saying Trump had a dry throat.

“When you consider [President Trump’s] age, his physical condition, he does not look in great physical shape and hasn’t for some time,” Barnicle said. “The anxiety, the worry, the burden of knowing that Bob Mueller and the special prosecutor is out there investigating nearly every aspect of his life and his family’s financial life—and the fact that, you know, he doesn’t really know the mechanics, the nuts and bolts, of what he’s talking about a lot of times.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski observed that Trump “seemed like he was almost hanging on to the prompter and hanging on to the words.” She said the “struggle” was scary to see, though White House spokesman Raj Shah rejected the idea that Trump was suffering from any ailments during the speech.

“His throat was dry,” Shah said. “There’s nothing to it.”

Who are these MSNBC contributors to weigh in on a health issue? None of them are doctors or have an idea what could be going on, so the speculation means nothing, it’s just rude and unfair to Trump.

This is not the first time this there has been speculation of Trump’s health not being the best, but until we hear otherwise officially, the speculation from non-medical professionals should stop.