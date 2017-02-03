Morgan Freeman Puts The Chips On Table, Risks It All To Say This About Trump

Enduring immense pressure from liberal Hollywood, entertainers have been silenced from expressing any sort of support for President Donald Trump. Doing so could end an actor’s career, which is why it is so remarkable that Morgan Freeman is taking a stand, urging liberals to look at Trump with a positive attitude.

Make no mistake—Freeman publicly endorsed and voted for Clinton before the election. But unlike his liberal counterparts, he has been able to accept Trump’s victory.

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff,” Freeman told AARP. “We just have to find out how we land. I’m not scared though.”

“I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president,” Freeman continued. “He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”

If only more actors would latch on to this idea, we could move forward on a united front to make America great again.