Months After Leaving Office, Obama Is Still Secretly Influencing Military Decisions In A Way That Will Make You Sick

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama severely weakened our military and turned all of his attention toward climate change. Now, Obama’s actions are still hunting the troops, even though he’s no longer in the White House.

Recently, Richard V. Spencer, Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Navy, spoke during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“The Navy, from my briefings to date, is totally aware of rising water issues, storm issues, etc.,” Spencer said. “We must protect our infrastructure, and I will work hard to make sure we are keeping an eye on that because, without the infrastructure, we lose readiness.”

The House has also been debating the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2018 and the House Armed Services Committee recently passed an amendment requiring the Department of Defense to determine which 10 military bases are the most threatened by climate change. Multiple government audits have found that Obama’s renewable energy sources have not been efficient for the Department of Defense.

It’s not expected that many of Obama’s emission reduction targets for the military will be rolled back anytime soon.

“President Trump signed an executive order that got rid of some green energy programs at the Pentagon, but others are left in place,” said Myron Ebell, who served on Trump’s transition team and is director of the Center for Energy and the Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

“The Pentagon has bought into climate change because it makes it politically more acceptable to people who wouldn’t normally like the Pentagon. Another reason is that it’s another means to enhance the portfolio and receive more funding, even if it’s not part of the essential mission,” he continued.