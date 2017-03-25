A Month After Meryl Streep’s Vicious Attack On Trump, She Get’s The Worst News Of Her Career

During the Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood A-lister Meryl Streep delivered a now-infamous speech bashing President Donald Trump. Given that she was speaking to a room of liberal Hollywood elites, she felt no threat of repercussions in the room. But that’s about to change.

According to Radar Online, a movie about Hillary Clinton’s life in the works and the starring role to play the failed candidate was narrowed down to Streep or Glenn Close. Many assumed Streep, who has more Academy Award nominations than anyone else in history, would be given the role. Instead, Close got the part because producers felt Streep had gotten “too political.”

“Gleen and Meryl’s names were both mentioned a lot but after Meryl got so political at the Golden Globes, producers thought it might be better to go with close,” a Hollywood source said.

What do you think? Did Streep get what she deserved?