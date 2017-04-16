Monica Lewinsky Emerges To Haunt Bill Clinton And Reveal The Dark Secret He’s Been Hiding All Along

The Clintons may have thought the Monica Lewinsky scandal was behind them, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Ryan Murphy, producer of the award-winning FX series American Crime Story has just announced that he wants to bring the Lewinsky scandal to television in a new series.

The Ryan Murphy Productions chief has reportedly optioned CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Tobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.” The book will become the basis for a future season of American Crime Story.

Recently, Murphy said that he will be using the Lewinsky scandal to highlight a “rightwing plot” to “tear down” the Clintons.

“It’s not really about Hillary Clinton,” Murphy said. “That book is about the rise of a certain segment of a right-wing group of people who despised the Clintons and used three women—Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and Linda Tripp—to try and tear him down.”

Murphy’s approach is a bit convoluted, but the fact remains: the American people will never forget the skeletons the Clintons’ have tried desperately to keep in the closet.