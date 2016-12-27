Monica Crowley Leaves Fans Devastated But For Good Reason… Are You Proud Of Her

Monica Crowley has been a fantastic addition to Fox News, but now it appears she is moving on to bigger and better things. According to recent reports, Crowley has been invited to become the deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration.

“I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful to be asked by the President-elect to join the extraordinary national security team he is assembling,” Crowley commented of the honor.

Upon hearing the news, Fox terminated her contract. It is clear Crowley is passionate about the future.

“With vision, courage and moral clarity, he is committed fully to re-establishing America’s singular place in the world,” Crowley added. “He is also committed to selecting the best people for the jobs of keeping the American people safe and the country secure. It will be a great privilege to serve with them.”

Crowley has been vocal in her criticisms of President Obama and his inability to acknowledge “radical Islamic terrorism.” Now, she will be in a prime position to make a difference where it really counts.

Crowley began her political career as a foreign policy assistant to Richard Nixon.

What do you think? Will she be a great addition to Trump’s team?