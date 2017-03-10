Monica Crowley Exposes The Sick Thing Libs Are Trying To Do… Truly Sinister

After a long absence, Monica Crowley returned to Sean Hannity’s show to discuss the plagiarism attack against her.

“You got viciously attacked,” Hannity claimed. “And by the way, you’re not the only one. It’s Bannon, it’s Reince, it’s Kellyanne, it’s Steve Miller, it’s even Melania, and they’re going after Jared, they’re going after Ivanka, they even went after a 10-year-old kid.”

“Well, look, what happened to me was a despicable, straight up political hit job, OK,” Crowley responded. “It’s been debunked. My editor has completely supported me and backed me up. In some ways, I was something of the canary in the coal mine. The attack on me was a test. What happened to me, what happened to General Flynn, what has happened to Attorney General Sessions and others is all of a piece. There is a very dangerous and very effective destabilization campaign underway against this president, his administration, and his agenda.”

But she didn’t stop there.

“What I hope that the president and his senior aides understand is that these forces are not just looking to delegitimize him,” she said. “We often talk about that. Sure they want to do that. They want to personally destroy him, destroy his presidency, and they would like to see the man in prison. I hope that the president understands. I am not overstating this, having been a victim of this myself. They are out for blood.”