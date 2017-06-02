Mom And Daughter Drop 86,000 + For Plastic Surgery, Ends Absolutely Horribly [SEE PHOTOS]

These two women, a mother and daughter, just spent 86,000 dollars to look more like their idol; Katie Prince. The measures they took to pull off, let alone afford the procedure, were extreme,

to say the least.

The surgery for Georgina Clarke and her daughter Kayla Morris has included breast implants, botox, hair extensions, lip injections and cheek fillers, according to Daily Mail. They also spend around $8,000 annually on tanning studios.

“When Kayla told me that she wanted a boob job and plastic surgery, I was glad because I wanted her to be that kind of person,” said Clarke, according to Daily Mail.

Kayla Morris began working as a stripper at age 17 to fund the operations,and also had an arrangement with an older man who paid her around $1,300 per week for companionship.

“I’m so lucky to have a daughter like Kayla who pays for my treatments,” Clarke added. “I don’t mind her having a sugar daddy or stripping to pay for our cosmetic work because we’re living the dream.”

“My mum is my best friend,” Morris said. “I love treating her to plastic surgery and getting closer to our dream of looking more like Katie Price. I love the way we look now.”

Clarke said that Morris was 11 when she first started talking about having breast implants.

“I started giving pocket money to Kayla every so often so she could get her nails and fake eyelashes done,” Clarke added. “For Kayla’s 14th birthday, I surprised her with hair extensions. She was thrilled.”

Morris and Clarke plan to undergo further surgery soon, including breast and buttock implants and nose jobs.

“I had four kids to look after so I was just focused on being a normal mum,” Clarke said of her life prior to surgery.

“I didn’t care about my looks and I didn’t wear make-up,” she added. “I had mousy brown hair, which I just put up into a pony tail. I was quite shy and I felt like I wasn’t anything special.”

What do you think? Are our morals deteriorating or is 86,000 just not as important to people as it used to be?