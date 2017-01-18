MLK’s Niece Takes Goes Up Against All Odds, Takes Unthinkable Stand For Donald Trump

Democrats, who are still in disbelief that Hillary Clinton lost the election, are using the final days of Obama’s presidency to undermine Donald Trump. After numerous failed attempts to keep Trump out of the White House, liberals are now trying to claim that he’s not “legitimate.”

“I don’t see this President-elect as a legitimate president,” Rep. John Lewis, who once campaigned alongside Martin Luther King, said. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Now, Martin Luther King’s own niece, Alveda King, is giving Lewis a piece of her mind.

“The American left created a claque around [Congressman Lewis], requiring any serious discussion of the man to include a disclaimer as to his heroic status an infallibility…This made him the perfect voice to go where no elected representative should go following the operation of the constitutional machinery for picking a president,” Lifson wrote. “As a Catholic commentator and a pro-life advocate, I asked Evangelist Alveda C. King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a pro-life leader if she hops Mr. Trump will be a pro-life president.”

“I just pray that all polar opposites learn to Agape Love, live and work together as brothers and sisters—or perish as fools,” King answered. “While I voted for Mr. Trump, my confidence remains in God, for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Prayers for President-elect Trump, Congressman Lewis, and everyone including leaders.”

What do you think? Do you applaud King for speaking her mind?