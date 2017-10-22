It’s A Miraculous Cure! Harvey Weinstein Quits Therapy One Week After Starting

Thats right, after one week of treatment at an Arizona facility, Harvey Weinstein decided he’s completely treated and he’s ready to go home! It’s a miracle.

On Friday October 20th, TMZ reported that the former Hollywood mogul completed an outpatient program. Apparently the program involved “intense therapy” to address a variety of phycological issues, and just like that, all those issues were solved in a week.

His psychologist told TMZ that despite reports to the contrary, Weinstein took his program seriously, despite contradictory reports of him having a cell phone that he wasn’t supposed to have and using it at inappropriate times.

The psychologist told the website that Weinstein underwent counseling that focused on “dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy.”

This is an absolute joke, and is insulting to the intelligence of the general public if Weinstein really wants us to believe that he is “cured” after two weeks.

This man has made sexual advances on over thirty women in the movie industry, most of them his subordinates. We have heard stories about him chasing women around hotels rooms naked, physically forcing himself on women, and promising women advances in their careers in exchange for sex. These kinds of actions, and the mindset of a man who thinks that behavior is ok, is not curable in one week.

To reiterate, we know of over thirty women who have said Weinstein has made inappropriate sexual advances towards them, thats just what we know, there could be many more. One week isn’t even enough time to reflect on your actions when you have done this much wrong, let alone change the way you think and act around women.

A man like Weinstein has a mindset that needs correcting, he has serious issues with the way he views women, especially women in the workplace, until that is corrected, and it in no way has been, he’s still a danger to society and to women and I personally think he should join an inpatient facility for months, until he can correct himself.