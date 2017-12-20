MIRACLE: Dying Premature Baby Girl Saved By Weird Accident

Is it a miracle? A story resurfaces of a premature baby in a hospital that saved her own life by freak accident.

Kate Douse gave birth to a premature twins at 23 weeks old, in 2012 in the U.K. One baby, Isabella, tragically passed weeks after birth, and the other, Maddalena, survived when a pair of medical scissors was accidentally left on a weight scale.

According to Life News, babies that are born under 1 pound in the U.K. are considered not “viable,” and thus do not exhaust every avenue to save the young child’s life.

Baby Maddalena was only 13 ounces at birth, unknown to doctors at the time because of an unusual error. Instead of being marked under one pound, and basically marked for death, there were a pair of scissors accidentally left on the scale, which pushed the weight of the premature baby up to 1 pound. This mistake, or miracle, most likely saved the young child’s life.

After the baby girl was placed on a ventilator, doctors finally realized that Maddalena was only 13 ounces and that a pair of scissors had tipped the scale.

“She now weighs 5½lbs and is getting stronger by the day,” Maddalena’s parents told U.K. outlet The Sun of their then-six-month-old baby girl. “She’s our little miracle and we’re so glad to have her home in time for Christmas.”

“I’m just in awe of her,” they added.

Life is precious, and everything should be done to save and preserve it, no matter the perceived chances of survival, every option needs to be exhausted in an effort to preserve life. Each day baby Maddalena lives is a gift, and a day she was never guaranteed, she is going to live a full life that so many other babies in her position would never get the chance to live, and it’s all thanks to a pair of scissors.