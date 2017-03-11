Miley Cyrus: “Today I Leave America And In Ten Days I Will Be A British Citizen”… What Happened?

Before the election, Miley Cyrus and other American celebrities threatened to leave the country if Donald Trump was elected president. Now, weeks into his president, we’re still waiting.

Amy Schumer, Cher, and Lena Dunham were among those who made this bold promise. Schumer said she would move to Spain if Trump won, while Cher said she would relocate to Jupiter. Lena Dunham and Neve Campbell opted for Canada, and Miley Cyrus left things pretty vague.

“We’re all just f**king jam between his rich a** toes!” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram post. “Honest f**k this s**t I am moving if this is my president! (I don’t say things I don’t mean!).”

That claim quickly backfired. Many Americans are urging Miley to stay true to her word.

“I hope you are packed! Do us a favor and don’t come back, please,” @udilopez wrote. “You are a bad image to little girls, real talk.”

“Go and move out! Puppet of the media!” @peaksteam added.

“If I say you would be missed that would make me a bigger liar than Hillary!” @anniewolfe303 wrote. “Pack up your clown couture and get going!”