Miley Cyrus Runs Her Big Mouth At Melania Trump… Learns The Most Brutal Lesson Of All Time

Miley Cyrus learned just how irrelevant she has become when she decided to attack fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana for supporting First Lady Melania Trump.

The extremely liberal singer took to Instagram recently to thank Dolce & Gabbana for inviting her younger brother to walk in their Milan fashion show.

“I STRONGLY disagree with your politics, but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!” Cyrus wrote.

That’s when Stefano Gabbana took to his own Instagram page to fire back at Cyrus.

“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics [or] American [politics],” he wrote in Italian. “We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana.”

How embarrassing.