Miley Cyrus Runs Her Big Fat Mouth At Melania Trump, Watch What Happens Next
by ago0
Recently, Miley Cyrus learned just how irrelevant she has become when she decided to attack fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana for supporting First Lady Melania Trump.
The extremely liberal singer took to Instagram recently to thank Dolce & Gabbana for inviting her younger brother to walk in their Milan fashion show.
“I STRONGLY disagree with your politics, but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!” Cyrus wrote.
Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show…. It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing…. BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always…. From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!
That’s when Stefano Gabbana took to his own Instagram page to fire back at Cyrus.
“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics [or] American [politics],” he wrote in Italian. “We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana.”
How embarrassing.