Miley Cyrus Explodes After Being Asked Why She Didn’t Leave The Country Yet

Even though Miley Cyrus threatened to leave the United States if Donald Trump won the Presidential Election in 2016, she is still here . . .

In March of last year, she posted a picture of herself crying and stated, “yes. That is a tear rolling down my cheek dripping off the end of my nose.. This makes me so unbelievable scared and sad…. Not only for our country but for animals that I love more than anything in this world.”

“My heart is broken into a 100000 pieces. I think I may vomit …. That picture on the right is so disturbing…. YOU are not destiny! It is not your job to decide when a living things life is over.” Pro-abortion Miley Cyrus continued, “Honestly f**k this s**t I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

She said in an interview, “I didn’t leave the country. I’m not f*cking leaving the country, that’s some ignorant sh*t, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country.”

“And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Wherever I am, my voice is going to be heard, and I’ll make sure of it,” Miley Cyrus concluded.

She is such a hypocrite.

Do you think Miley Cyrus should leave the US anyway?