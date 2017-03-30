Mike Pence Incredible New Standard For Men In Our Country… This Is True Leadership

In 2002, now-Vice President Mike Pence told The Hill that he will never eat alone with any woman but his wife. He also claimed to avoid events that serve alcohol if his wife is not present, citing his Christian faith for his personal choice.

Last week, the 15-year-old information was featured in a Washington Post profile of Karen Pence—and liberals just lost it.

Journalist Xena Jardin compared Pence’s decision not to dine with other women to the “repressive interpretations of Islam.” That is not only absolutely absurd—it’s none of her business. Clara Jeffrey, the editor-in-chief of Mother Jones, also suggested that this implies that Pence “won’t hire women in key spots.”

Apparently, liberals are even using personal marital decisions to bash Trump. This is how far we have fallen.