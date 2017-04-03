Mike Pence Hands One Thing Trump, And Then Immediately Storms Off ‘He’s Out!’

This week, President Donald Trump was scheduled to sign major executive orders on trade—but things did not go as predicted.

Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials arrived for the signing and Trump approached the podium. Pence handed the president two folders with the executive orders inside of them, but before he could sign, he was bombarded with questions about his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump is tired of the media’s constant attacks and disrespect, so instead of signing the orders, he walked right out of the room.

He did sign the two orders related to trade later in the day.

“One order commissions a 90-day study of US trade deficits with some of its largest trading partners to identify potential trade abuses and cheating,” CNN reports. “The second directive orders stricter and more effective enforcement of US anti-dumping laws to prevent foreign manufacturers from undercutting US companies by selling goods at an unfair price.”

As he has said in his appearances, Trump is tired of America taking on bad deals. He’s taken a strong America-first approach.

“They’re cheaters!” Trump said. “From now on those that break the rules will face the consequences, and there will be very severe consequences.”