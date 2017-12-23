Mike Pence Delivers 5 Words From Trump To Afghanistan Troops, They Set The Room On Fire

The White House has been very secretive this week in visiting members of the armed forces, and not in a bad way. Trump this week visited injured troops at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington and Pence delivered a speech to American troops in Afghanistan.

Before he made his trip, Pence asked president Trump what message he wanted delivered to the troops. Here is what he said:

Before I left the White House yesterday, I asked Trump if he had a message for our troops here in Afghanistan. And he looked at me and said, “Tell them I love them.”

This visit was the first by either Trump or Pence to the was ravaged country. Pence was there really to inform the world of America’s new strategy towards Afghanistan, “fight to win.”

Pence met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discus security concerns and the Taliban. Pence then helped to rally the troops at Bagram airbase with Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan.

The Speech that Pence gave focused on uplifting the troops, and containing the spread of islamic extremism and the Taliban in the region. Pence hi-lighted the administration’s focus on “winning” and no the Obama “time-based” approach.

Since the start of Trump’s campaign, one of the foundations of his run for office was his respect for the military, and that has become very evident this week. Both Trump and Pence made separate, and private moves to recognize the military’s service to our country around Christmas time.

They didn’t do it for fan fair or good publicity, because nobody was told of either one of these trips, Trump to Walter Reed Hospital, and Pence to Afghanistan. Trump’s administration doesn’t get enough recognition for how much they do for the troops, who deserve all of our respect and attention.