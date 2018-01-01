Mike Pence Aspen’s Neighbors Sends A Clear Message, “Make America Gay Again”

Mike Pence doesn’t get a lot of love for his stance on homosexuality, which is admittedly tough, so it’s not really a huge surprise when you hear that his neighbor’s in Aspen, Colorado hung gay pride flag outside his home.

I guess they thought it was funny? Or maybe they thought it would make Pence reconsider his stance? Pence and his neighbors have a shared driveway, and the neighbors to Pence thought they would hang a little decoration at the end of the shared driveway. The decoration was a rainbow flag with the words “make America gay again.” If you don’t agree with Pence’s stance on homosexuality that’s fine, but you shouldn’t taunt and antagonize him for it.

Pence did’t try to hang a “gay people sin” flag on his neighbor’s driveway, so they shouldn’t post pro homosexuality flags on Pence’s driveway.

To the credit of the woman who put out the flag, apparently she is a very nice woman who consulted the secret service members protecting Pence’s home before going to the end of the driveway to hang the flag. The secret service members told her that they couldn’t interfere with her freedom of speech so she had the right to hang the flag. She then fed the secret service agents cornbread and chili.

Despite the fact that I disagree with the woman’s stance, and taunting Pence by hanging this flag isn’t the nicest thing to do, the way she asked the secret service and the fact that she went as far as so feed them, shows that she’s at least a courteous person.

Don’t force your views on anybody, no matter what it is you believe, don’t go around forcing it down people’s throats, it makes them hate what you stand for no matter what it is.