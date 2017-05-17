Mika Brzezinski Launches Massively Fake Story About Relationship Between Kellyanne And Trump

Earlier this week, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough made some insulting and unproven claims about Kellyanne Conway’s relationship with President Trump. According to the pair of so-called journalists, when Conway is not in front of the cameras she tells her peers that she actually hates Trump.

“This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in…extensive fashion, and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say, ‘Blech, I need to take a show,’ because she disliked her candidate so much,” Brzezinski claimed.

“She also said…it was very interesting, also said, that ‘This is just like my summer in Europe. I’ll be off this soon,’” Scarborough added.

Brzezinski then made the outrageous claim that Conway is “just doing this for the money.”

“I don’t know if she ever said ‘I’m doing this for the money,’ but ‘This is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe,’ and basically, ‘I’m just gonna get through this, but first I have to take a shower because it feels so dirty saying what I’m saying,’” Scarborough continued. “I guess she’s just used to it now.”

Scarborough went on to claim that after the Access Hollywood tape surfaced, Conway started calling Trump ‘my client.’

“Separating ‘I don’t believe in this guy; he’s just my client, it’s just fake,’” Scarborough concluded.

These claims are dangerous and there is no proof that Conway said any of these things, and yet these two reporters are touting it on air like facts.