Michelle Whines And Complains About Sexism… Watch What Happens Next

For the past eight years, Americans have been forced to hear Michelle Obama complain about the hardships of being First Lady—all the while using our tax dollars to fund her multi-million dollar vacations.

While speaking in San Jose, California on Tuesday, Michelle whined about how challenging it was to be photographed and scrutinized for the designer dresses and accessories she wore to dinners and appearances. It must be challenging to have personal designers and stylists…

“This is the unfair thing—you talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers—no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux,” she said of her husband. “Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace—they didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes.”

“And he was proud of it, too,” Michelle continued. “He’s like, ‘Mmmm, I’m ready. I’m read in 10 minutes. How long did it take you?’ I’m like, ‘Get out of here!’” Michelle added.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump has faced rejection from the liberal fashion industry but continues to look elegant and glamorous at each appearance.