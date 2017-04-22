Michelle Went Up Against Melania, Instantly Get’s Destroyed… Don’t Mess With Our First Lady

Melania Trump put Michelle Obama to shame this year during the White House Easter Egg Roll by working with Kellyanne Conway to give an interview to 14-year-old Kade Friedlander. The young man was at the White House Easter event on special assignment from Time Magazine for Kids.

The day was a stressful one for Melania, who was responsible for organizing the whole thing. But when she heard Kade’s admirable story of volunteering with the homeless, she took a chunk out of her day to speak with him.

Kade was stunned by the First Lady’s immense generosity. He had only planned on interviewing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and never expected to get to talk to both Melania and Conway. He was understandably emotional about their kindness.

“It was unbelievable,” Kade said of the experience. “You felt like they were people who, if you met them on the street, you could hold a conversation with them.”

His mother Tracey, who witnessed the interview, was also grateful for Melania for taking the time to talk to her son.

There is no question that Michelle would have been too busy chumming it up with A-list stars to spend her time with this teenage boy. What do you think? Is Melania the kind of First Lady this country has been waiting for?