Michelle Pulls Unbelievable To Stunt During Speech…

The world was shocked this week when a video surfaced of four black teenagers brutally torturing a white teenager while they screamed “F*ck Trump!” and “F*ck white people!” Just 24 hours after the four criminals were arrested for this unbelievable hate crime, Michelle Obama gave her final speech as first lady.

Of course, she did not bother to recognize the tragedy that took place. Instead, she decided to focus only on herself.

“Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life, and I hope I’ve made you proud,” Michelle commented, adding that she does not intend to step out of the public eye after leaving the White House.

Hours later, the Obamas set off to throw their final A-list celebrity party in the White House. The event will be attended by many of their liberal Hollywood friends. While the rest of the nation is still reeling from the terrible hate crime that was live-streamed on social media, the Obamas are going on with their lavish lifestyle as if nothing happened.

If this had been a black American, or a Clinton supporter, the Obamas would be talking about the incident nonstop.

What do you think? Are you tired of this double standard?