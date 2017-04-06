Michelle Obama’s Prevented Past Was Just Exposed After She Attacked Trump

During last year’s presidential election, then-First Lady Michelle Obama criticized Donald Trump for his “locker room talk.” It didn’t take long for the public to remind her that she had hosted vulgar music stars and rappers whose song lyrics were far more offensive than anything Trump has ever said.

“It’s not locker room talk,” Michelle said at the time. “I don’t know men who talk that way. Decent men do not talk that way. What Trump was talking about was sexual assault.”

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh did not let that comment go by without calling Michelle out for her hypocrisy.

“Men brag, and she is telling people that she doesn’t know men who brag. You know the people that have been to the White House?” Limbaugh said. “How about some of the rappers that talk about their b***** and their hoes have performed such lyrics in the White House? But she doesn’t know men who talk and sing about sexual assault.”

Limbaugh then transitioned to remind the public of a “sermon” hosted by the Obamas’ former pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

“Yeah, I guess Michelle Obama wasn’t there when the Rev. Wright was talking about Bill Clinton,” he said. “You remember what Rev. Wright said about Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky?… ‘And Bill and Monica Lewinsky was riding dirty. Yeah, chickens have come home to roost, baby.’ ‘Bill was riding dirty,’ and the population, the congregation went nuts.”

What do you think? Are you happy Michelle is out of the White House once and for all?