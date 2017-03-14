Michelle Obama’s Dark Secret Surfaces, Here’s What She’s Been Hiding All Along

In what was yet another stunning act of hypocrisy, Michelle Obama spent the end of 2016 attacking then-presidential candidate Donald Trump for his “locker room talk” and claiming that she “doesn’t know any men who brag.” It didn’t take long for Rush Limbaugh to expose this as a complete lie.

“Men brag, and she is telling people that she doesn’t know men who brag,” Limbaugh said on his radio show. “You know the people that have been to the White House?”

Michelle must have forgotten that she’s hosted many rappers at her parties. Those same friends have written songs about having sex with their “b*tches and hos.” Not only did she listen to these lyrics, but they were performed at the White House and she applauded the.

“Yeah, I guess Michelle Obama wasn’t there when the Rev. Wright was talking about Bill Clinton,” Limbaugh continued. “You remember what Rev. Wright said about Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky?…’And Bill and Monica Lewinsky was riding dirty. Yeah, chickens have come home to roost, baby.’ ‘Bill was riding dirty,’ and the population—the congregation—went nuts.”

