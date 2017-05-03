Michelle Obama Thought She Was Through With Donald, Until He Hits Her With Final Blow

Over the weekend, liberals learned that President Donald Trump was about to eliminate Michelle Obama’s failing National School Lunch Program. Now, it appears he is about to end another piece of her ‘legacy’ as well.

According to reports, Trump’s Administration is discontinuing Michelle’s “Let Girls Learn” program, which was her girls education initiative she started with Barack in 2015. The program was designed to facilitate educational opportunities for girls in developing countries, and though some aspects of the program will continue, staffers have been told to stop using the “Let Girls Learn” name.

“Moving forward, we will not continue to use the ‘Let Girls Learn’ brand or maintain a stand-alone program,” an email sent to the Peace Corps by the agency’s acting director Sheila Crowley read. “Let Girls Learn provided a platform to showcase Peace Corps’ strength in community development, shining a bright light on the work of our Volunteers all over the world. We are so proud of what ‘Let Girls Learn’ accomplished and we have all of you to thank for this success.”

There is no question that this will be a devastating blow to Michelle, who has just stepped back into the public eye after a few months of silence.