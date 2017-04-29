Michelle Obama Steps Into Public Eye With Bone Chilling Announcement

After eight long years with her in the White House, many Americans were hoping Michelle Obama would take a break from the public eye. Unfortunately, it has just been announced that she will be attending “College Signing Day.”

The event celebrates recent high school graduates who plan to continue their higher studies. Michelle has signed on to attend in New York City, though she is no longer First Lady.

On May 5, wear your college gear & post a selfie using #CollegeSigningDay. Register your event today at https://t.co/VlBKruwEJS #ReachHigher pic.twitter.com/OCNw6poN1E — Better Make Room (@BetterMakeRoom) April 11, 2017

“One of the greatest honors of my life was serving as your first lady, and one of my greatest joys is hearing the stories of young people like you pursuing your dreams through education…” Michelle said in a video about the event. “You are working to create a life that you can be proud of and I want you to know that I’m rooting for you every step of the way. Trust me, you’ve got this.”

Apparently, Michelle feels she is still qualified to tell America’s youth how to live their lives. Don’t get us wrong—we encourage a push for higher education—but we’ve had enough of Michelle’s self-righteous attitude to last a lifetime.