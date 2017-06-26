Michelle Obama Runs Her Mouth At Melania Trump… Get’s Brutally Slapped Down

Despite relentless criticism from liberals, Melania Trump has been embracing her role of First Lady with class and elegance. Her poise and grace are a stark contrast to Michelle Obama, who publicly voiced that she was never proud to be an American until her husband took office.

On Monday, Melania turned heads in a sleeveless cornflower blue sheath dress and florally patterned heels she wore to meet the president of Panama on Monday. She greeted President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife Lorena Castilla when they arrived at the White House. The first lady wore little jewelry for the occasion, with the exception of her massive diamond engagement ring.

Varela’s visit was to discuss organized crime, immigration, and the fight against drug trafficking with President Donald Trump. Melania spent the day entertaining Panama’s First Lady.