Michelle Obama Runs Her Mouth At Melania, Get’s Worst Wake-up Call Of Her Lifetime

It’s hardly an accident that the Obamas showed up in Italy this week at the same time as Donald and Melania Trump’s were scheduled to arrive. This marks the third leg of the Trumps’ first foreign trip in the White House, and the latest of a string of vacation stops for the Obamas since leaving the White House.

“On Friday, the former president and first lady touched down at Grosseto Air Base in Tuscany, their private jet accompanied by six Eurofighter Fourth Wing jets,” Daily Mail reported. “The Obamas, who have been on multiple vacations since leaving the White House in January, will reportedly visit Florence and Siena during their vacation. They are expected to fly out on May 25.”

The Obamas generated lots of press, especially given that Michelle was wearing a provocative off-the-shoulder blouse. That’s an odd choice of wardrobe to go visit a Catholic Cathedral.

The former first lady was widely criticized for violating the church’s dress code with her outfit. It’s no wonder that the media turned their attention to Melania, who demonstrated excellent conservative grace as she met with Pope Francis.