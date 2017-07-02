Michelle Obama Runs Her Fat Mouth At Melania Trump – Immediately Gets Brutal Wakeup Call

This past Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump looked stunning as she joined her husband in welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife to the White House. Melania was the picture of class in a nude pink Roland Mouret gown and Christian Loubotin stilettos.

Melania stood by the president’s side as he welcomed the leaders into their Washington D.C. home.

This came just hours after Melania publicly defended her husband over comments he made against MSNBC host Mika Brzenzinsky, mocking her for getting a facelift. It’s clear that Melania is no longer willing to tolerate the media’s persistent attacks on her husband.

“As the First Lady has stated publicly, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s spokeswoman, told reporters.

