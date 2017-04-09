Michelle Obama Rises From The Darkness To Do The Unthinkable

Just when we thought we were done with her.

After a brief silence in the wake of leaving the White House, Michelle has stepped back into the public eye.

Now, it appears she is injecting herself right back into the political world.

Yahoo News reported that Michelle was just announced as the keynote speaker at the WorkHuman 2017

conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Michelle Obama has inspired us in every sense of the word,” commented Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce,

who is leading the event. “As First Lady, she was wholeheartedly dedicated to the human cause—striving to

uplift others, improve the quality of life for people around the world, and giving a voice to the people who often

go unheard. She has long recognized the importance of diversity of ideas and people, and the fundamental

need for people to feel valued and appreciated. We are honored to host such a strong leader—Michelle

Obama’s energy and passion will help propel the WorkHuman movement and inspire top senior HR leaders in

the world to create more human workplaces where employees feel a sense of belonging and can be their most

authentic selves.”

This is the first signal that Michelle is planning to stay on the speaking circuit, where she will rake in an insane

amount of money per speech.

Meanwhile, she’s shacking up with her husband and Valerie Jarrett, and is rumored to be leading an effort to

take down President Trump and his administration.