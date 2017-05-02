Michelle Obama Reveals What Malia Obama Did Right Before They Left The White House

While in the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama did everything she could to keep her daughters Malia and Sasha out of the public eye. But while speaking at the American Institute of Architects conference in Florida last week, Michelle revealed that her daughters celebrated their final night in the White House by hosting a sleepover with friends.

Michelle claims that Sasha and Malia demanded chicken nuggets, pizza, and their friends.

“They had a sleepover, because of course on Inauguration day, because my girls are so normal, they’re like, ‘Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it’s our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets.’ And it’s like, really?” Michelle said, adding that Inauguration day was difficult for the two girls.

“Right before the door opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people,” Michelle said. “I didn’t want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president.”

I don’t know about you, but we’re not exactly sympathetic. Michelle had been complaining about her life in the White House for years—it’s a little late to show your appreciation.