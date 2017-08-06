Michelle Obama Reappears To Make Disgusting Announcement

On Friday, Michelle Obama took to social media to wish her husband a happy 56th birthday.

“Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago,” Michelle wrote. “Happy birthday, @BarackObama—we love you so much!”

Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much! A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

The post comes shortly after a former Obama staffer came forward with claims that Michelle has a “lust for power like nobody else.” The aide said Michelle actually ran the show in the White House.

“But the true person in charge of the White House was the first lady Michelle Obama,” said former Obama staffer Alyssa Mastromonaco. “She’s the boss.”

She also said Michelle had an appetite for vengeance and was known to hold a grudge.

.

“If he was mad at you for any reason, you’d be, like, ‘OK.’ If she was mad at you . . . if you thought for some reason she might be, you were, like, ‘I’m in so much trouble,’” Mastromonaco recounted.

What do you think about this?