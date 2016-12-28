Michelle Obama Officially Diagnosed, Here’s What’s Really Going On

In her husband’s last weeks as president, First Lady Michelle Obama has been appearing in many places, speaking out against the new president-elect in an attempt to secure her husband’s legacy. Now, Dr. Lauren A. Wright, PhD, the director of investor relations at NV5 Global, Inc. and a member of the White House Transition Project, has released a book called, “On Behalf of the President: Presidential Spouses and White House Communications Strategies Today” diagnosing Michelle’s recent behavior.

Wright noted that Michelle has become an “attack dog” in an effort to build his legacy before his presidency slips away.

“She doesn’t have to worry about the implications [of her remarks] for months to come,” Wright noted. “This is the time she’s most free to say what she feels, what she believes, and what she wants the message to be for the public.”

Through her husband’s presidency, Michelle has given more public speeches and indulged in more appearances than any First Lady in history.

“I think what surprises and upsets people most often is that first ladies give more public remarks than vice presidents, and that’s been true over the last three administrations,” Wright wrote.

What do you think? Do you agree with this diagnosis?