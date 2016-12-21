Michelle Obama Only Has Months Left In The White House And Managed To Get Caught Doing This…

Throughout her husband’s presidency, Michelle Obama has spent millions of our tax dollars fueling her lavish lifestyle. Now, it appears her spending habits are worse than anyone could have imagined.

This week, Mad World News reported that classified documents have leaked revealing Michelle may have been illegally funneling money to her mother and daughters. During her many extravagant vacations, she requested reimbursements to be paid out to staffers who accompanied her on her trips.

Now, it appears these staffers include her daughters, Sasha and Malia, and her mother, Marian Robinson—not to mention her hair stylist and make-up artist. Not only did these five get a free vacation, they also GOT PAID to travel the world at our expense.

“According to an Air Force flight passenger manifest for the multi-million dollar trip [to Africa], which included multiple days of sightseeing and a family safari, Michelle listed her daughters as, ‘Senior Staff,’” White House officials reportedly told True Pundit.

Michelle probably assumes she’s already gotten away with this, but she’s not in the clear yet.

Are you ready for Michelle to be out of the White House for good?