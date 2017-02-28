Michelle Obama Makes Absolutely Outrageous Comment: America Belongs To Muslims

Before she left the White House, Michelle Obama gave one final pep talk to immigrants in our country, claiming that this country belongs to them. Of course, this message was really meant to discredit Donald Trump and position him as a bigot, when in reality he is only concerned with our security.

“Do not ever let anyone make you feel like you don’t matter, or like you don’t have a place in our American story—because you do,” she commented. “Know that this country belongs to you, to all of you. From every background and walk of life. If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition…that has made us the greatest country on Earth.”

She went on to claim that diversity is “not a threat to who we are” but rather makes Americans “who we are.”

“Whether you are Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh…I want our young people to continue to learn and practice those values with pride,” she added.

“Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be empowered,” she concluded. “Lead by example with hope, never fear. And know that I will be with you, rooting for you and working to support you for the rest of my life.”

Michelle’s message ignores an important element of American values—that those from all different backgrounds must be willing to embrace what our nation stands for, not fight against it.