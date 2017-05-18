Michelle Obama Launches Sick Attack On Donald Trump, Immediately Gets Hit With Worst Wakeup Call Of Her Life

According to a new Vanity Fair piece on Michelle Obama, the former First Lady has made a habit of bashing President Donald Trump behind closed doors. She was reportedly so angry about him winning the election that she told her friends she would go into mourning for the next few years by wearing only black. That doesn’t exactly sound like “going high” to us.

“I’m going all black for the next couple of years,” Michelle confided in her friend, adding that she would call it, “the black series.”

Michelle’s hatred toward Trump only escalated when the president announced to get rid of her failed National School Lunch Plan. When that decision was made, Michelle spoke out publicly against Trump—though she refused to say his actual name.

“We gotta make sure we don’t let anybody take us back. This is where you really have to look at motives, you know,” Michelle said. “You have stop and think, ‘Why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you?’ And why is that a partisan issue? Why would that be political? What is going on?”

“Moms, think about this. I don’t care what state you live in. Take me out of the equation; like me, don’t like me, but think about why someone is O.K. with your kids eating crap. Why would you celebrate that? Why would you sit idly and be O.K. with that? Because here’s the secret: if someone is doing that, they don’t care about your kid,” she added.

What do you think of Michelle’s comments? Is she just bitter?