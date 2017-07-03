Michelle Obama Just Started A War With Melania Trump, Watch How She Responds

Despite the many attacks directed at the president and the Trump family from the mainstream media, First Lady Melania Trump continues to be a picture of elegance and class. She knows when to be strategically silent and when she needs to come forward and be bold.

Recently, she defended her husband’s tweet to MSNBC host Mika Brzenzinski by saying, “When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

Now, it appears Michelle Obama’s friends are going after the first lady directly. While Michelle is in Indonesia on vacation, she sent her friends to the White House to do her dirty work. Members of the liberal media attempted to knock Melania down for an outfit she wore.

“Melania Trump’s style has come a long way since Donald’s election campaign and we’ve seen her sporting much more tailored looks. But her most recent outfit to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, has been met with a bit of criticism,” The Mirror reported.

“There are often subtle messages behind Melania’s outfits and perhaps with the yellow hue, she wanted to convey a sense of intellect as well as encouraging cheerfulness and inspiration,” the Mirror’s report continued.

Of course, the general public loved Melania’s gown.