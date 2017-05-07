What Michelle Obama Just Said Will Make You FURIOUS

On President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, millions of Americans picked up on the fact that Michelle Obama was not happy to be there. In fact, she appeared to be glaring at the president and First Lady Melania Trump throughout most of the ceremony. Now, she is finally addressing the situation.

According to Michelle, she looked ‘angry’ because she was attempting to hide her true emotions about moving out of the White House.

“I didn’t want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president,” she told the American Institute of Architects at a recent convention in Orlando.

Michelle went on to complain that leaving the White House had been very emotional for her entire family.

“Leaving is just as quick as coming,” she continued. “I’ve lived in the White House for longer than I’ve lived in any house that we’ve had, other than my childhood home. You go from seeing people every day and hearing about their lives and giving them hugs and joking with them, and then you never see them again. They’re on to the next family.”

We’re not exactly sympathetic, especially since Michelle complained about living in the White House the entire time she was in it.