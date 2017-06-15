Michelle Obama Just Pulled Her Most Infuriating Move Yet… Look What She’s Doing Now

During her time as First Lady, there was nothing Michelle Obama loved more than getting to socialize with Hollywood A-listers. She showed just how desperate she is to stay in the limelight this Tuesday when she dropped everything to make a surprise appearance at the Women in Film awards ceremony.

The Washington Times reported that both Michelle and Hillary Clinton made appearances at the liberal event, where they were revered by out-of-touch Hollywood stars. Michelle introduced Lucy Award winner Tracee Ellis Ross, a sitcom star and the daughter of Diana Ross.

“Your character on ‘Black-ish,’ Bow, is an inspiration for folks all across the country,” Michelle said.

While Clinton was on stage, she took a thinly-veiled shot at President Trump, implying that he is a “disaster.”

“Something tells me that a movie about a strong powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley,” Clinton said.

Seeing these two women on stage reminded many Americans how relieved we are to have them out of the White House. They may be glorified in Hollywood, but they are severely out of touch with America.