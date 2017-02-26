Michelle Obama Just Got The Worst News Of Her Life… It’s All Over Now

Ever four years, the first lady announces a cause that they will advocate for throughout their time in the White House. Nancy Reagan introduced the first “just say no” campaign on drugs, Laura Bush advocated for literacy, and Michelle Obama notoriously attempted to fight childhood obesity. Now, one school in Pennsylvania has just announced their decision to drop Michelle’s failed lunch edict after struggling with it for years. The regulations were so burdensome that cafeteria revenues went down and student participation in lunches plummeted.

“We’ve lost, to date, about $40,000 worth of reimbursement, but our sales are up about $50,000 over last year,” business district manager Brett Lago said. “Participation has gone from about 25 percent to 45 percent, and we’re still providing free lunches to all those students who would have been eligible under the school lunch program.”

The school’s cafeteria workers previously had offered only a few restrictive choices—many of which were rejected by children. Now, they have a deli and a panini station, a grill, a main-course station and other options. Students are excited about the shift.

“I think everyone is happier with the new selection,” senior Brianna Lander commented. “The trash cans were always full, sometimes overflowing. You don’t see that now. People would go up to the snack line and get random junk food, where now you can get an actual meal and eat it.”

More than 500 schools have opted out of the National School Lunch Program since Michelle Obama got involved. There was an estimated $1 billion in food waste, as students refused to eat the food that was being served.