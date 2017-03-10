Michelle Obama Just Got The Worst News Of Her Life… Good Riddance

There is no question that Americans were a bit skeptical of Melania Trump as a First Lady at first, but she’s managed to turn that around in a matter of weeks. The more Americans see of Melania, the more they love her.

CNN reported that Melania’s approval ratings have skyrocketed, with her favorability rating up 16% since her husband was inaugurated. As of this week, 52% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Melania, up from 36% just before Trump became president. Her unfavorable rate has stayed constant at 32%.

That’s a stark upgrade from Michelle Obama, who has seen her legacy destroyed ever since Donald Trump came to power. A Pennsylvania school made headlines last month for opting out of her nutrition program after struggling to comply with federal regulations. The school has already seen a boost in their budget after leaving the program.

“We’ve lost, to date, about $40,000 worth of reimbursement, but our sales are up about $50,000 over last year,” Brett Lago, district business manager, told reporters. “The participation has gone from about 25 to 45 percent, and we’re still providing free lunches to all those students who would have been eligible under the school lunch program.”

The school’s principal, Tony Aquilo, added that many students had been throwing away their lunches to a point where the trashcans were “overflowing.”

What do you think? Will Melania be a far better First Lady than Michelle ever was?