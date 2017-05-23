Michelle Obama Goes After Melania Trump, Watch How It Blows Up In Her Face

Recently, Michelle Obama and her husband decided to cause controversy by traveling to Italy at the same time as the Trumps this week. The Obamas reportedly kept their trip a secret until Michelle arrived in a small Italian town.

“On Friday, the former president and first lady touched down at Grosseto Air Base in Tuscany, their private jet accompanied by six Eurofighter Fourth Wing jets,” Daily Mail reported. “The Obamas, who have been on multiple vacations since leaving the White House in January, will reportedly visit Florence and Siena during their vacation. They are expected to fly out on May 25.”

This may have been an attempt on Michelle’s part to undermine Melania, but it certainly backfired when she was spotted by paparazzi wearing a sloppy outfit. Meanwhile, Melania was being internationally praised for her remarkable fashion sense.

“First Lady Melania Trump’s fashion choices got rave reviews in local Saudi Arabian press Sunday, despite forgoing the customary headscarf,” CNN reported.

The Trumps will be arriving in Italy tomorrow—overlapping with the Obamas for a few days.