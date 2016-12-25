Michelle Obama Get’s Slammed With Brutal Hit After Running Her Mouth Off At Trump

Michelle Obama outraged the American public when she sat down with Oprah Winfrey in her final one-on-one interview as first lady and used the opportunity to bash Donald Trump, claiming that the country has “lost hope” since his election.

“We feel the difference now. See, now, we are feeling what not having hope feels like,” Michelle said. “Hope is necessary. It’s a necessary concept and Barack didn’t just talk about hope because he thought it was just a nice slogan to get votes. He and I and so many believe that—what else do you have if you don’t have hope? What do you give your kids if you can’t give them hope?”

Of course, Michelle’s statement completely disregarded the millions of people who actually voted for Trump and feel hopeful for the first time in eight years. Now, chief political correspondent Deneen Borelli has released a video response to Michelle’s ignorant comments, slamming her for the arrogance she displayed in the interview.

Watch her response below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with Borelli?