Michelle Obama Finally Emerges… Look What She’s Doing Now

In the two months that Michelle Obama has been out of the White House, she has spent most of her time out of the public eye. Recently, however, she came out of hiding to make one of her first public appearances as former First Lady.

Earlier this month, Michelle headed to Washington D.C.’s Sidwell Friends School to meet with Sasha’s counselor. While she was there, she was asked whether she would be willing to meet with nine students from Browning High School in Montana who were part of an exchange program. The students were part of Browning’s Human Rights Club and were giving presentations on Native culture when they were asked to meet in a conference room.

They had no idea they were going to meet the former First Lady.

“We were hurried out to the main campus house and there were secret service everywhere,” Amy Andreas, Browning librarian and Human Rights Club adviser said. “Then boom, in walks Michelle.”

Michelle talked to the group about success and the ‘use of networking.’

“Mostly what I took away was to ask for things if you want them,” Dylan RunningCrane commented. “Kids on the reservation are never taught that. If you want something, you have to ask.”

What do you think about Michelle’s surprise visit?