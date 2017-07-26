Michelle Obama Considers Herself As A Sex Symbol, Gets Instantly Humiliated

First Lady Melania Trump is making a name for herself as one of the sexiest and most elegant women to hold the position. Apparently, those labels aren’t sitting too well with Michelle Obama—who is attempting to make herself a “sex symbol.” Unfortunately, her efforts aren’t going so well.

In recent interviews about her ‘accomplishments’ in the White House, Michelle bragged about being America’s “sex symbol.”

“As I got older, I found that men would whistle at me or make comments about how I looked as I walked down the street,” Michelle said. “As if my body were their property. As if I were an object to be commented on instead of a full human being with thoughts and feelings of my own.”

America didn’t take kindly to the comments.

“Her poor attitude and condescending arrogance is a symbol for abstinence. A person’s charm is what attracts. She is disgusting,” one Twitter user commented.

“First, if she’s a sex symbol, what does that make Melania? And in all seriousness, she could be the most beautiful person on the planet, but to me, she’s ugly on the inside,” another user said.