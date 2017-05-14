Michelle Obama Has Complete Meltdown, After Trump Makes Her Look Like A Complete Fool

Throughout her time as the first lady, Michelle Obama invested an immense of time in her failed school lunch plan. Michelle called the plan her biggest success, despite the fact that it was widely criticized by children, parents, and schools—which complained of the higher food costs and food waste. So you can imagine Michelle’s frustration when Donald Trump announced plans to destroy the program she built.

“How about we not let kids completely guide everything?” Michelle said defensively while speaking at the annual summit on childhood obesity for the Partnership for a Healthier America. “How about we stop asking kids how they feel about their food? Kids, my kids included, if they could eat pizza and French fries every day with ice cream on top and a soda, they would think they were happy until they got sick.”

“That, to me, is one of the most ridiculous things we talk about in this movement, that the kids aren’t happy,” she continued. “Well, you know what? Kids don’t like math, either. So what are we going to do, stop teaching math? Are we gonna cut history out because there are kids who are bored with history? We are the adults in the room, you know? They look to us. So let’s just stop with that. I’m good if kids are mad at me.”

Michelle then went after Trump directly, though she refused to say his name.

She urged parents to stop and “think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap. If somebody is doing that, they don’t care about your kid. You have to stop and think, ‘Why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you and why is that a partisan issue?”

What do you think? Is Michelle clearly taking this decision very personally?